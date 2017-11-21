Canon India appoints Gary Lee as CFO, Vice President

Imaging products and printing solutions maker Canon India today said it has appointed Gary Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of the company.

Lee takes over the responsibilities from Anuj Aggarwal, who has been elevated as Vice President (Marketing) at Canon, Philippines.

Under his new role, Lee will be overseeing the Finance & Taxation, Legal and Corporate Communication divisions at Canon India.

He has over 20 years of experience in accounting, IT and finance.

According to the company, this transition is a move by the organisation to elevate its leadership across geographies and cultivate globally competent human resources.

Commenting on the development Canon India President & CEO Kazutada Kobayashi said: "At Canon India, we consider our employees to be the biggest assets of our organisation and with this leadership transition, I am extremely proud to see Canon India becoming an integral part of this Global leadership movement".

Aggarwal has added to Canon India's progress for nearly 15 years.