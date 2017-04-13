Canine comfort: This startup provides healing paws to keep away the blues

Moneycontrol News

In the 2009 film 3 Idiots, college principal Viru Sahastrabuddhe memorably states: “Life is a race... if you don’t run fast you will be like a broken andaa (egg)”. From reel to real, this fierce race in all fields of life steadily builds pressure that festers over time.

The dangers were on display recently in the eerie story of a 24-year-old student in Mumbai who posted a suicide tutorial on Facebook before jumping to his death from a 5-star hotel. The incident drew renewed focus to the dangers of depression.

A best friend could certainly help in such situations, but Animesh Katiyar and his friends felt man’s best friend could do even better.

While in college, they noticed that two dogs served as motivation for students, especially the home-sick ones, to attend. The unconditional love they witnessed laid the foundation of Fur Ball Story, their Gurugram-headquartered startup.

Studies have long shown that dogs can heal the mental scars of humans. A warm hug and someone to hear you out can do wonders. Harvard Medical School has a four-legged therapist that curls up with students. The US had introduced therapy dogs at its airports after the 9/11 terror attacks and Mumbai's international airport followed suit last year by bringing in three golden retrievers – Pepe, Goldie and Sunshine.

Fur Ball Story is attempting to do the same and currently operates in the National Capital Region, where they bring canine comfort to those in need.

They charge per session but keep it free for NGOs. A home visit by the furry army of three adopted dogs – Muffin (a Labrador), Cocoa (a Shih Tzu) and Angel (a golden retriever) will cost you Rs 2,000 for three hours and the dogs can cater to 10 people at a time.

For corporates exploring ways to de-stress employees, Fur Ball Story charges Rs 700-800 for eight sessions on a trial basis. They recently conducted a session for 200 employees at the MakeMyTrip office.

Keeping calm and not snapping are key traits of these animals, especially as some people are not comfortable around dogs. But not all dogs can be trained for therapy. Fur Ball Story checks bloodline and the past of the animals and Katiyar said the odds are 500 to 1 for a pure breed to be trained as a therapy dog, and it goes up to 1000 to 1 for pariah dogs. This makes finding therapy dogs a difficult proposition.

“We are not getting many dogs who can pass the temperament test,” said Katiyar.

Fur Ball Story is now aiming to launch a therapy centre where psychologists will also be on hand. In addition, there will also be a rehab centre for the clinically depressed to spend time with the therapy dogs.

The startup hopes to expand to Mumbai by the end of August and is awaiting approval from authorities at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, where they hope to cure tourists’ travel blues with the help of therapy dogs.