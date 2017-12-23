App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canara Bank to sell 4 pc stake in Canfin Homes

After the transaction, the bank's holding in CFHL will come down to 26 percent, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Canara Bank today said it will offload 4 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes Ltd (CFHL).

After the transaction, the bank's holding in CFHL will come down to 26 percent, it added.

"The bank proposes to offload 4 percent stake in Canfin Homes Ltd through empanelled merchant bankers/investment bankers," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, it did not provide further details.

CFHL had registered a net profit of Rs 74.99 crore during the second quarter ended September of this fiscal, up 36.2 percent from a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 383.86 crore during the quarter, against Rs 332.37 crore earlier.

Canara Bank's stock closed 0.81 percent up at Rs 368.35 while Canfin Homes surged 7.47 percent to Rs 509.15 percent on BSE today.

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.