Canara Bank to sell 4 pc stake in Canfin Homes

State-owned Canara Bank today said it will offload 4 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes Ltd (CFHL).

After the transaction, the bank's holding in CFHL will come down to 26 percent, it added.

"The bank proposes to offload 4 percent stake in Canfin Homes Ltd through empanelled merchant bankers/investment bankers," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, it did not provide further details.

CFHL had registered a net profit of Rs 74.99 crore during the second quarter ended September of this fiscal, up 36.2 percent from a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 383.86 crore during the quarter, against Rs 332.37 crore earlier.

Canara Bank's stock closed 0.81 percent up at Rs 368.35 while Canfin Homes surged 7.47 percent to Rs 509.15 percent on BSE today.