Canara Bank reduces MCLR by upto 75 bps

State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced the minimum cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 75 basis points for various maturities.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 06.16 PM | Source: PTI

Canara Bank reduces MCLR by upto 75 bps

State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced the minimum cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 75 basis points for various maturities.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Canara Bank reduces MCLR by upto 75 bps

State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced the minimum cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 75 basis points for various maturities.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Canara Bank reduces MCLR by upto 75 bps
State-run Canara Bank today said it has reduced the minimum cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 75 basis points for various maturities.

The new rates are effective from January 7, the bank said in a statement here.

The overnight MCLR has been reduced by 70 basis points to 8.20 percent from 8.90 percent.

The three-month MCLR has been reduced to 8.30 percent from 9.05 percent.

The one-year loan will now attract an interest of 8.45 percent against 9.15 percent, the bank said.

Tags  Canara Bank MCLR maturities loan

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.