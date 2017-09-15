Call rate firms up, bonds drop further

Call rate firmed up to 5.95 per cent on fresh demand from borrowing back amidst tight liquidity position while government bonds dropped further on persistent selling pressure from banks and corporates.

The overnight call money rate finished higher at 5.95 per cent from yesterday's closing level of 5.78 per cent after moving in a range of 6.10 per cent and 5.90 per cent. The 3-day call money rate ended at 6.10 per cent. The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 fell to Rs 101.34 from Rs 101.40 while its yield inched up to 6.60 per cent. The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 moved down to Rs 99.25 from Rs 99.41 while its yield looked up to 6.88 pct from 6.86 pct. The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031, the 7.72 per cent government security maturing in 2025 , the 7.16 per cent government security matuirng in 2023 and the 7.68 pct government security maturing in 2023 ended at Rs 99.60, Rs 104.98, Rs 102.03 and Rs 104.90 respectively.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 102.14 billion in 33 bids at the 3 days repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent today, while it sold securities worth Rs 178.32 billion in 41 bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on September 14.