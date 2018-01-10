App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT demands extension of deadline for GST return

The deadline for filing GSTR-1 for July-November, 2017, will end tomorrow. The Finance Ministry had last month extended the due date for filing GSTR-1 from December 31 to January 10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders body CAIT today demanded an extension of the deadline for filing final sales returns under the GST regime till month end citing glitches on the GSTN portal.

The deadline for filing GSTR-1 for July-November, 2017, will end tomorrow. The Finance Ministry had last month extended the due date for filing GSTR-1 from December 31 to January 10.

Sources in GSTN, however, refuted the charge that the GST portal was not working.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a statement claimed that the "GST portal remain hanged most of the time" today which made the filing of return difficult for businesses.

related news

"In view of the same, the CAIT has demanded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to extend the date of filing of returns to at least January 30 and in the meantime has also demanded a thorough technology audit of the portal and ensure its normal functioning," it said.

Sources said the due date for filing GSTR-1 is unlikely to be extended beyond tomorrow.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) is providing the technology backbone for the implementation of the new indirect tax regime. GST, which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, and transformed India into a single market was rolled out from July 2017.

Businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore have to file GSTR-1 for July-September by tomorrow.

For those with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore, GSTR-1 for the months of July till November has to be filed by January 10.

The GST Council had in November last year allowed businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore to file final returns GSTR-1 quarterly.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Business #CAIT #GST #GSTN #India

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.