Dec 29, 2016, 10.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said that he has asked Cairn Plc to avail of the benefits of Income Tax department's dispute resolution scheme in over Rs 10,000 crore tax dispute.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Cairn to use benefits of I-T dispute resolution scheme: Agarwal
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said that he has asked Cairn Plc to avail of the benefits of Income Tax department's dispute resolution scheme in over Rs 10,000 crore tax dispute.
|
Having ventures in various natural resources and c
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buy
The Directorate General of Safeguards, which comes
Hemant Thukral, National Head-Derivative Desk at A
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.