Cairn to use benefits of I-T dispute resolution scheme: Agarwal

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said that he has asked Cairn Plc to avail of the benefits of Income Tax department's dispute resolution scheme in over Rs 10,000 crore tax dispute.
Dec 29, 2016, 10.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said that he has asked Cairn Plc to avail of the benefits of Income Tax department's dispute resolution scheme in over Rs 10,000 crore tax dispute.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vedanta 's Anil Agarwal said that he has asked Cairn Plc to avail the benefits of Income Tax department's dispute resolution scheme in over Rs 10,000 crore tax dispute.

Vedanta Group had in 2011 acquired Cairn India from its British promoters, Cairn Energy Plc, and last year proposed to merge the cash-rich firm with BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd.

Government had said that Agarwal can merge subsidiary Cairn India with his flagship firm Vedanta Ltd only after paying for the shares the Income Tax Department has attached following the Rs 10,247 crore tax dispute. 

Cairn to use benefits of I-T dispute resolution scheme: Agarwal

