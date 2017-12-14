App
Dec 14, 2017 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat Parkinson's disease

Cadila Healthcare said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for treating Parkinson's disease, in the American market.

Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
The company's subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Pramipexole Dihydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 0.375 mg, 0.75 mg, 1.5 mg, 2.25 mg, 3 mg, 3.75 mg and 4.5 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.

The drug is indicated to treat signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD). The Ahmedabad-based firm also received final approval from the USFDA to market Nitrofurantoin Capsules USP, used for treating acute uncomplicated urinary tract infections, in the US market.

Both the drugs will be manufactured at Zydus group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. Shares of Cadila today ended 0.34 per cent up at Rs 409.35 on BSE.

