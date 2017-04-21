App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 10:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, sugar stocks: Ashwani Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can buy YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and sugar stocks including Dhampur Sugar﻿ and EID Parry.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "TVS Motor Company is a call today, that has started a fresh upmove. Probably levels of Rs 550-600 are possible out there. Future Retail has already been in a strong uptrend. So this is basically resumption of uptrend. The entire midcap space is moving higher because rates are coming down and that has an impact on all of these stocks because they have issues on working capital. So if financing cost comes down, that gets added to their bottomline. That is the underlying theme. That is likely to impact everybody who has any sort of leverage."

"It appears that sugar remains in an uptrend, so given that midcaps are moving up, I think sugar can be bought, Dhampur Sugar, EID Parry, etc. can be bought.

"On private banks, you can still buy YES Bank or IndusInd Bank, I do not think YES Bank's correction is deepening," he added.

