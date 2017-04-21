Buy YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, sugar stocks: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "TVS Motor Company is a call today, that has started a fresh upmove. Probably levels of Rs 550-600 are possible out there. Future Retail has already been in a strong uptrend. So this is basically resumption of uptrend. The entire midcap space is moving higher because rates are coming down and that has an impact on all of these stocks because they have issues on working capital. So if financing cost comes down, that gets added to their bottomline. That is the underlying theme. That is likely to impact everybody who has any sort of leverage."

"It appears that sugar remains in an uptrend, so given that midcaps are moving up, I think sugar can be bought, Dhampur Sugar, EID Parry, etc. can be bought.