Jul 14, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Auro Pharma, Capital First, RBL Bk: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Capital First and RBL Bank.

Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yes Bank has finally started moving beyond Rs 1,550. So that is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,560 and target of Rs 1,620. There could be some shorts out there. So I am hoping that those get covered."

"Indiabulls Housing Finance after four weeks of decline has started moving higher. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,100 and target of Rs 1,165. Aurobindo Pharma is above its 200-day moving average. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 700 and target of Rs 725," he said.

"Capital First is coming out of some sort of accumulation and underperformance, so, there could be more upside. This is a buy with a stop of Rs 745 and target of Rs 770," he said.

"Similarly, RBL Bank is coming out of a correction. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 540 and target of Rs 565."

"Big calls are on the short side. Infosys also is I think hitting now lows of the day. So, both the IT stocks Infosys and TCS look weak. That is where the shorts come in. Plus it is going to be a decent negative day. So, pickup anything and go short. Probably private banks, I think two banks are in the positive. So, you can easily get short even on some of the PSU banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), State Bank of India (SBI), etc. However, overall I think you will have a fairly sad day," he added.

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Aurobindo Pharma #Bank Of Baroda #Capital First #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Infosys #Punjab National Bank #RBL Bank #State Bank of India #Stocks Views #TCS #Yes Bank

