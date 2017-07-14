Buy Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Auro Pharma, Capital First, RBL Bk: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Yes Bank has finally started moving beyond Rs 1,550. So that is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,560 and target of Rs 1,620. There could be some shorts out there. So I am hoping that those get covered."

"Indiabulls Housing Finance after four weeks of decline has started moving higher. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,100 and target of Rs 1,165. Aurobindo Pharma is above its 200-day moving average. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 700 and target of Rs 725," he said.

"Capital First is coming out of some sort of accumulation and underperformance, so, there could be more upside. This is a buy with a stop of Rs 745 and target of Rs 770," he said.

"Similarly, RBL Bank is coming out of a correction. That is a buy with a stop of Rs 540 and target of Rs 565."