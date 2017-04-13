App
Stocks
Apr 13, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Wockhardt, Bajaj Auto; sell Hindalco Industries, Mindtree, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Wockhardt and Bajaj Auto and advises selling Hindalco Industries, Mindtree and Just Dial.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today is one of those rare days when actually there are no stocks to trade. We have a list but it is not a high conviction list."

"There are two stocks in the buy segment. One is Wockhardt. It could be a short term trade but there is a buying opportunity there."

"The second is Bajaj Auto. It is outperforming. So, at some point during the day it is a buy, not necessarily at the open but once the market stabilises, I would be considering going long in it," he said.

"There are three short selling ideas. They are primarily intraday shorts. Hindalco Industries where a large distribution is now visible. Second is Just Dial, my favourite short. After a big rally, it is falling every day. I think there are lower levels coming there."

"Mindtree from the IT pack. No matter what Infosys does, midcap IT stocks have very poor, badly formed charts. So, it is a short sell."

