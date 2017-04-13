Buy Wockhardt, Bajaj Auto; sell Hindalco Industries, Mindtree, Just Dial: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today is one of those rare days when actually there are no stocks to trade. We have a list but it is not a high conviction list."

"There are two stocks in the buy segment. One is Wockhardt. It could be a short term trade but there is a buying opportunity there."

"The second is Bajaj Auto. It is outperforming. So, at some point during the day it is a buy, not necessarily at the open but once the market stabilises, I would be considering going long in it," he said.

"There are three short selling ideas. They are primarily intraday shorts. Hindalco Industries where a large distribution is now visible. Second is Just Dial, my favourite short. After a big rally, it is falling every day. I think there are lower levels coming there."