Sep 06, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 64.65: Way2wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 64.65 with a stop loss of 63.90.

Buy USDINR; target of 64.65: Way2wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR


On Tuesday, USDINR opened above the trend line and rose till the high of 64.30 and thereafter it traded on a sideways note and ended at 64.27. Around 64.35 the pair has got multiple resistances and a convincing trade above that will propel the pair till the immediate swing high of 65.10 in coming sessions. Ahead, if the pair manages to hold above 64.30 then it could rise till 64.65 levels and thus we advise buying around 64.20 for the day.


Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 64.20
Target : 64.65
Stop Loss : 63.90


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

