Buy USDINR; target of 64.65: Way2wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

On Tuesday, USDINR opened above the trend line and rose till the high of 64.30 and thereafter it traded on a sideways note and ended at 64.27. Around 64.35 the pair has got multiple resistances and a convincing trade above that will propel the pair till the immediate swing high of 65.10 in coming sessions. Ahead, if the pair manages to hold above 64.30 then it could rise till 64.65 levels and thus we advise buying around 64.20 for the day.

Pair : USDINR

Action : Buy

Entry : 64.20

Target : 64.65

Stop Loss : 63.90

