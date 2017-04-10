Buy TVS Motor Company, Pidilite Industries: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "We have selected two midcaps. We still feel that midcaps are the place for traders to remain there. One is TVS Motor which has added 14 percent open interest yesterday and it has hit a new 52 week high. What was important was the way now 440 Call saw an unwinding and 440 Put saw addition happening. So, clearly now the base is around that Rs 445 mark. So, that will act as a stop loss and we feel that immediate short-term, the stock can move another 4-5 percent. So, the target should be Rs 470."



"The second stock we have selected today is another midcap, Pidilite Industries. This stock doesn?t see such open interest addition. There is a lot of jump in the delivery volumes also and 7 percent open interest addition also. Again, technically, the stock has managed to sustain now above Rs 700 which is giving us confidence. So, here the stop loss will remain Rs 707 and the target should be around Rs 740-742 band."

" So, both these stocks that we are recommending is for next two to three trading sessions," he added.