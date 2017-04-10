App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 10:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy TVS Motor Company, Pidilite Industries: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money recommends buying TVS Motor Company and Pidilite Industries.

Hemant Thukral
Hemant Thukral
National Head- Derivative Desk | Aditya Birla Money

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "We have selected two midcaps. We still feel that midcaps are the place for traders to remain there. One is TVS Motor which has added 14 percent open interest yesterday and it has hit a new 52 week high. What was important was the way now 440 Call saw an unwinding and 440 Put saw addition happening. So, clearly now the base is around that Rs 445 mark. So, that will act as a stop loss and we feel that immediate short-term, the stock can move another 4-5 percent. So, the target should be Rs 470." 

"The second stock we have selected today is another midcap, Pidilite Industries. This stock doesn?t see such open interest addition. There is a lot of jump in the delivery volumes also and 7 percent open interest addition also. Again, technically, the stock has managed to sustain now above Rs 700 which is giving us confidence. So, here the stop loss will remain Rs 707 and the target should be around Rs 740-742 band."

" So, both these stocks that we are recommending is for next two to three trading sessions," he added.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.