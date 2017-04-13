Buy Transformers and Rectifiers India, Ajanta Pharma; sell Vedanta: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Transformers and Rectifiers India has given a very strong breakout, you should not miss this chart, keep a stop loss above Rs 440 levels, add more to your position and I think this is a stock which is heading towards more than Rs 500 kind of target."

"The stock which I would recommend right now would be a buy on Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 1,740 and a target of Rs 1,835. I have a sell on Vedanta . It has come off slightly, so try to sell it around Rs 252 with a stop loss at Rs 258 for a target of around Rs 240," he added.