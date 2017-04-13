App
Apr 13, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Transformers and Rectifiers India, Ajanta Pharma; sell Vedanta: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Transformers and Rectifiers India and Ajanta Pharma while can sell Vedanta.

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Transformers and Rectifiers India has given a very strong breakout, you should not miss this chart, keep a stop loss above Rs 440 levels, add more to your position and I think this is a stock which is heading towards more than Rs 500 kind of target."

"The stock which I would recommend right now would be a buy on Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 1,740 and a target of Rs 1,835. I have a sell on Vedanta. It has come off slightly, so try to sell it around Rs 252 with a stop loss at Rs 258 for a target of around Rs 240," he added.

