Buy Titan, Tata Elxsi, Ceat, Kajaria Ceramics, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma: VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "We prefer to stay with good companies, where there is good amount of visibility. I think there is a cleaning up going in the Tata Group companies in terms of consolidation and cash coming back to the company’s books."

"In Titan Company, I am buying the 820 Call at around Rs 17, stop loss at Rs 13 and target of Rs 25. The stock has seen 29 percent open interest (OI) added and the stock price is up almost 38 percent in current series, so I think the ongoing trend in the stock will continue."

"In Tata Elxsi, I am buying the 950 Call at around Rs 21, stop loss at Rs 15 and target of around Rs 35. 37 percent OI has being added. The stock is up 10 percent. Although yesterday the OI was pruned and no change in the price, it remained as it is and I think today is the time to buy that stock and hold on till the settlement where I think there will be possible to get almost 50 percent plus returns in the premium," he said.

"Ceat was up 4 percent and in the current series it is up 9 percent coupled with the fact that OI is up 12 percent. I am buying the 1850 Call at around Rs 40, stop loss at Rs 30 and a target at around Rs 65 which means more than 50 percent return possibility in the premium itself."

VK Sharma Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy|HDFC Securities

"Another stock where we saw huge volumes because of block deals happening is Kajaria Ceramics. We saw open interest being built to the extent of 63 percent yesterday and 121 percent in the overall series and most of that OI has been added yesterday."

"So, I think that the stock is now up for a revival it has been languishing for a while, so I am buying the 720 Call at Rs 17, stop loss at Rs 10 and target at around Rs 30," he said.

"Bajaj Auto is a buy, it has started moving only yesterday. 3 percent OI has been added and that OI was added only yesterday and the stock was up 2 percent. In the series it hasn’t done anything so far. I am buying the 3,300 Call at around Rs 49 with stop loss at Rs 30 and a target at around Rs 85."