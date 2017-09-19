Buy Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Biocon, Dr Reddy's Labs, IDFC: VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "In Titan Company we have seen positions being built to the extent of 14 percent in the series and yesterday mild positions were built; the stock was up 2 percent. This is one stock where the story of the unorganised, organised sector is also playing out. In the short term, I am buying the 660 Call at around Rs 8.5, with a stop loss at Rs 5, and target of around Rs 15."

"In Eicher Motors, the positions have been built quite long, 31 percent in the series, but yesterday we saw unwinding of those positions. Longs were unwound, but the stock still went up by 2 percent. So this uptrend could continue in Eicher. I am buying the 33,000 Call at around Rs 432, stop loss at Rs 300, and a target of around Rs 650 in the Call."

"We do have positive news coming out in Biocon, that is after the market closed, and technically also the stock is doing well. It rose 3 percent, OI positions were added 4 percent. So, it is good in all respects. I am buying the 360 Call here at Rs 8.5, stop loss at Rs 5, and target of around Rs 15 because the Vizag plant got cleared without any kind of observations," he said.

"In Dr Reddy's Labs, although this is the first time that you are seeing the positions are being built on the longer side for the first time, otherwise for the series the positions have been only built on the shorter side. So, I am buying the 2,250 Call at around Rs 58, stop loss at Rs 40, and target of around Rs 90."

"In case you hold State Bank of India (SBI), it is not a trade, but in case you are holding, and if the stock trades below Rs 269 for around 15 minutes or so, then perhaps it is a good idea to construct a bear spread where you buy the 270 Put and sell the 260 Put. Your cost will come to Rs 2.5 and the maximum possible profit that you could gain is Rs 7.5. However, it is not a trading call, it is just in case you hold SBI," he added.