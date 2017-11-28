App
Nov 28, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tech Mahindra, Biocon, Bharat Financial Inclusion: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Tech Mahindra, Biocon and Bharat Financial Inclusion.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Since my own sense is that markets should eventually move higher, and we want to be long and luckily so many midcaps are offering opportunities - a bull market not only offers buying opportunities in midcaps generally, but also because of stock rotation and sector rotation, some of these sectors keep on coming up and then they go into a huddle, then they come up again for buying after a few months. It is a wonderful market to be in."

"So, Tech Mahindra is a buying opportunity. The bear market in this stock is done with, it has come in my list again and again and it keeps on going up. There is more upside here. Buy Tech Mahindra."

"Another favourite has been Biocon. Big sharp dips in Biocon have invariably been opportunities to go long because the trend is clearly up. It is a buy."

"NBFCs are bottoming out. There was a decent correction in this sector, that correction seems to be slowly getting over. So Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy."

"Generally today and for the next few days, we should be only on the long side of the market," he added.

