Apr 10, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Motors DVR, Balrampur Chini, Avenue Supermart: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Tata Motors DVR, Balrampur Chini and Avenue Supermart.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Tata Motors DVR is showing strength. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 284, target of Rs 297. Balrampur Chini is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 150, target of Rs 164.  Avenue Supermart (D-Mart) seems to be having another good day and still a good chance it could still move up from here. This is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 790, target of Rs 830."

"All of these oil marketing company (OMC) stocks have just started their uptrend on Friday and chances are they look very likely they will make new highs. So, they are still worth buying," he said.

"Reliance Industries can have a slow 80-100 points correction from the highs. So, maybe like Rs 1,300-1,350 kind of zone, that is where you buy. It is in a strong uptrend. This is a correction like it corrected last time from Rs 1,320 odd to about Rs 1,250. This is a similar kind of correction, but given the momentum, I will not bet that it will go too much below Rs 1,350. So, that is where your swing trader must buy. For day trading, there are enough weak stocks to short. So, maybe Infosys is a better short than Reliance. Reliance is just going through a correction."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

