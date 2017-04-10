Buy Tata Elxsi, Reliance Industries, Bharat Forge: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am buying three stocks and all are on a good momentum and they are also attracting good volumes as well both in the F&O as well as the spot market segments. First is Tata Elxsi. I would buy for a target of Rs 1,579 and Rs 1,597. My stop loss would be Rs 1,534 and if it has advanced already then the stop loss could be advanced to something like Rs 1,542."



"For Reliance Industries, you adjust the stop loss to about Rs 1,415 and the target would be Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,447. I consider Reliance?s momentum to likely to continue even for today," he said.



"In Bharat Forge, I would put a stop loss below Rs 1,087 while Rs 1,118 and Rs 1,125 are the two targets that I have. Out of these two, I have personal investment positions in Reliance and Bharat Forge."

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.