Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "You could look at possibly buying into a Tata Elxsi, there is a good breakout happening over there. Jain Irrigation Systems, I think remains on the buy list."

"I have are a buy on Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) which has given some kind of a fresh breakout. Buy with a stop loss at about Rs 1,014 for target of Rs 1,095."