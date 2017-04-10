App
Apr 10, 2017 02:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Chemicals, Motilal Oswal, YES Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Tata Chemicals, Motilal Oswal and YES Bank.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Archies often does 8-10 percent move on one day and then it goes off to sleep. I do not think it has created any wealth. If you look at the chart, basically, Rs 18 to about Rs 40 seems to be the range. People are just looking for ideas. It may or may not sustain this move. Anyway this move started from about Rs 20 and now has reached about Rs 32. So, I do not think this is a stock worth buying."

"Tata Chemicals is a buy with a stop loss of around Rs 605 and target of Rs 635. Motilal Oswal is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 790, target of Rs 820. YES Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,575, target of Rs 1,610. Maybe earnings will have a good story to tell because if demonetisation could not break the back of the market possibly once we have been remonetised, you should anticipate upside. Market does not look very fearful going into the earnings rather than the technology sector, etc. but overall most stocks are showing strength right now," he added.

