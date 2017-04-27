Buy Tata Chemicals, City Union Bank, Cummins India, BEML, HUL: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you get the dip, buy. If you do not get the dip, still buy because chances are higher levels are ahead. So, Tata Chemicals, which has done a fresh breakout is a buy with a stop of Rs 650, target of Rs 675. City Union Bank, DCB Bank and Karnataka Bank are beginning to move up. So, City Union Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 156, target of Rs 168. I try to include one capital goods stock every day. So, Cummins India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 995, target of Rs 1,040."

"BEML has a fresh breakout, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target of Rs 1,465. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 930, target of Rs 965," he said.

"On Axis Bank if Rs 530 starts to get crossed at the open itself, that would mean that very strong level from where Axis Bank has corrected a number of times, that starts to get taken out. So, if bears at Rs 530 gets taken out then you have a 50-60 points rally ahead on Axis Bank."

"Given that the previous decline was much shallower than the decline before that, so there is accumulation which is happening on Axis Bank and Rs 530 is probably that zone beyond which it will start to trigger upside," he added.