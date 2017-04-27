App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 27, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Tata Chemicals, City Union Bank, Cummins India, BEML, HUL: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Tata Chemicals, City Union Bank, Cummins India, BEML and Hindustan Unilever.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you get the dip, buy. If you do not get the dip, still buy because chances are higher levels are ahead. So, Tata Chemicals, which has done a fresh breakout is a buy with a stop of Rs 650, target of Rs 675. City Union Bank, DCB Bank and Karnataka Bank are beginning to move up. So, City Union Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 156, target of Rs 168. I try to include one capital goods stock every day. So, Cummins India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 995, target of Rs 1,040."

"BEML has a fresh breakout, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target of Rs 1,465. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 930, target of Rs 965," he said.

"On Axis Bank if Rs 530 starts to get crossed at the open itself, that would mean that very strong level from where Axis Bank has corrected a number of times, that starts to get taken out. So, if bears at Rs 530 gets taken out then you have a 50-60 points rally ahead on Axis Bank."

"Given that the previous decline was much shallower than the decline before that, so there is accumulation which is happening on Axis Bank and Rs 530 is probably that zone beyond which it will start to trigger upside," he added.

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #BEML #City Union Bank #Cummins India #DCB Bank #Hindustan Unilever #Stocks Views #Tata Chemicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.