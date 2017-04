Buy State Trading Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; sell VIP Industries: Ashwani Gujral

"Midcap real estate, Sobha Brigade Enterprises , etc. are looking like they are coming out of several years of consolidation and downside. So, chances are that by the end of this year, real estate will probably surprise on the upside. So, substantial position should be created on real estate. It is very similar to what happened last year on metals. So, given that it is under-owned and triggers are coming, people will be surprised with real estate," he said.