Apr 06, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy State Trading Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; sell VIP Industries: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today is a great PSU day, so State Trading Corporation of India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 171, target of Rs 184. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 350.""VIP Industries which had a vertical rally is now selling off. So, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 210, target of Rs 196.""Midcap real estate, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, etc. are looking like they are coming out of several years of consolidation and downside. So, chances are that by the end of this year, real estate will probably surprise on the upside. So, substantial position should be created on real estate. It is very similar to what happened last year on metals. So, given that it is under-owned and triggers are coming, people will be surprised with real estate," he said."This bull market is about non-banking finance companies (NBFC), so as long as this bull market sustains, you buy NBFCs on all declines. Indiabulls Housing Finance is in a bull market of its own and all declines, possibly towards Rs 950-970, if it happens because of the policy, should be used to buy."