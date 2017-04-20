App
Apr 20, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sobha, TVS Motor, Just Dial: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Sobha, TVS Motor and Just Dial.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Real estate index is again up 2 percent. Sobha tried to break Rs 360 couple of times and now has reversed sharply. Chances are these stocks in a couple of years could easily double and more. So, Sobha is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 375 and target of Rs 400."

"TVS Motor is hitting a fresh high. So, that is a fresh call here. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 480 and target of Rs 510," he said.

"Just Dial has completed some kind of a correction and held its 200-day moving average. So, that means the uptrend is likely to continue. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 500 and target of Rs 545."

