Buy Sobha; sell Bharat Financial, risky to buy RIL at these levels: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "The midcap realty space is doing fairly well; Sobha is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 400 and target of Rs 425. Adani Enterprises is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 110 and target of Rs 125."



"Bharat Financial Inclusion is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 775 and target of Rs 740. It is a bit weaker than others. I think Muthoot Finance is probably the strongest. Ujjivan Financial also is kind of breaking below its 200-day moving average. Something has happened with microfinance and they have kind of dropped off the list of NBFC gainers. So, they are pretty much avoidable even if you don?t want to go short on them."



"I keep saying that midcap real estate is having a structural change. So, you will find one excuse or the other for these stocks to move up and this will be the sector for this year. So, chances are that all of them would do very well, not only Phoenix Mills. They are coming out of large corrections, nobody owns them - that is a perfect recipe for a bull market. In Phoenix Mills, above Rs 450 we should look at Rs 600," he said.



"Reliance Industries has kind of run wild from Rs 1,250. So, possibly you need another consolidation before it moves up again. However, definitely it is a very strong stock and that is what happens when something breaks out of a 10-year range. So, chances are that momentum will continue but it is a little risky to buy right now, wait for some correction, consolidation, and that will happen."

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.