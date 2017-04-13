Buy Sobha, Reliance Industries, Bank of Baroda: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Real estate has restarted its move. So, Sobha is a buy with a stop of Rs 370 and target of Rs 395. Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,360 and target of Rs 1,385. Bank of Baroda is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 172 and target of Rs 186."

"Welspun India is somewhat of a stock, two-digit type stock, a bit of a brand name, etc. So, these stocks tend to move whenever markets are looking decent. I think on the upside, its all-time high has been Rs 115-120. So, that seems to be a decent target to work with. Probably on the downside, Rs 75-76 is a good stop loss," he said.

"Generally, Federal-Mogul Goetze does about 9,000-10,000 shares as volume. For long periods it remains sideways, but it broke out of Rs 480 and maybe next target here could be closer to Rs 750-800. So, it is a portfolio type of stock, it is not something you can trade on a day-to-day basis."

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.