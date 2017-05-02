Buy Sobha, DLF, Godrej Properties; Andhra Bank may test Rs 85: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sobha is a buy with a stop of Rs 390, target of Rs 425. DLF is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 188, target of Rs 202. Godrej Properties is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 476, target of Rs 510."

"Something is changing for the smaller banks but there are better smaller banks. Overall small PSUs and small private, everything is doing well. I would still go with the small private sector banks because out there, momentum is fairly strong but I think Andhra Bank can easily get to Rs 82-85 type of zones in this current rally."

"Chances are that IFCI could also get up to Rs 44-45 type of zone in this rally. On Friday, there was a bit of a breakout from sideways zone, so it has entered a fresh uptrend but I think around this Rs 40-42 type of zone there should be resistance," he said.