you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 02, 2017 11:55 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sobha, DLF, Godrej Properties; Andhra Bank may test Rs 85: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Sobha, DLF and Godrej Properties and feels that Andhra Bank may test Rs 85.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sobha is a buy with a stop of Rs 390, target of Rs 425. DLF is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 188, target of Rs 202. Godrej Properties is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 476, target of Rs 510."

"Something is changing for the smaller banks but there are better smaller banks. Overall small PSUs and small private, everything is doing well. I would still go with the small private sector banks because out there, momentum is fairly strong but I think Andhra Bank can easily get to Rs 82-85 type of zones in this current rally."

"Chances are that IFCI could also get up to Rs 44-45 type of zone in this rally. On Friday, there was a bit of a breakout from sideways zone, so it has entered a fresh uptrend but I think around this Rs 40-42 type of zone there should be resistance," he said.

"Within sectors, there are some stocks which are stronger so maybe in cement, UltraTech Cement and India Cements are probably a stronger group. So, those are stocks that you should get into. I think cement is ready for bigger upmoves," he added.

