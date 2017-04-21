App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Coromandel International﻿, NBCC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Coromandel International﻿ and NBCC.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sobha is something where promoters sold, it tried to break Rs 360 couple of times. Strong move yesterday and real estate continues to push onwards. I think Sobha is now ready for the next move up having consolidated. So this is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 385 and look for target of Rs 410."

"Tyre stocks have started some sort of momentum. Apollo Tyres is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 235, target of Rs 252. Coromandel International did extremely well. So that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 392. TVS Motor is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 484, target of Rs 510," he said.

"Coromandel was hanging around Rs 170-180 forever and often these stocks come back to those levels. So if you buy after a 200 point rally as a long-term investor then you do not know where your marbles are. Keep this in mind that these are trading calls. Make sure you know what your timeframe is and why you are buying."

"NBCC is starting a fresh up move, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 186, target of Rs 202."

tags #Apollo Tyres #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Coromandel International #NBCC #Sobha #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.