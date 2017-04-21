Buy Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Coromandel International﻿, NBCC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Sobha is something where promoters sold, it tried to break Rs 360 couple of times. Strong move yesterday and real estate continues to push onwards. I think Sobha is now ready for the next move up having consolidated. So this is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 385 and look for target of Rs 410."

"Tyre stocks have started some sort of momentum. Apollo Tyres is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 235, target of Rs 252. Coromandel International did extremely well. So that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 392. TVS Motor is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 484, target of Rs 510," he said.

"Coromandel was hanging around Rs 170-180 forever and often these stocks come back to those levels. So if you buy after a 200 point rally as a long-term investor then you do not know where your marbles are. Keep this in mind that these are trading calls. Make sure you know what your timeframe is and why you are buying."