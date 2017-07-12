Buy Sintex Industries, Biocon, HPCL, Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sintex Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 27, target of Rs 34. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 345, target of Rs 370."

"Biocon is likely to close at the highs of the day. So just maybe you can still buy it with a stop loss around Rs 348, target of Rs 370."

"A bit of short-covering in the oil & gas stocks, but I would not get over excited because they are in serious bear markets. So sometimes these sort of news flows create a situation where people can sell again at higher levels, but overall, I do not think this is going to change the trend for these stocks," he said.

"Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is going to move up 50-100 percent. It is like ICICI Prudential. So for the day, possibly it will close at the highs of the day, but definitely, this is the start of something and chances are, even on a holding basis, you could make a lot of money from even these levels."