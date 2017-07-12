App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 12, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Sintex Industries, Biocon, HPCL, Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries, Biocon, HPCL and Bharti Infratel.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sintex Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 27, target of Rs 34. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 345, target of Rs 370."

"Biocon is likely to close at the highs of the day. So just maybe you can still buy it with a stop loss around Rs 348, target of Rs 370."

"A bit of short-covering in the oil & gas stocks, but I would not get over excited because they are in serious bear markets. So sometimes these sort of news flows create a situation where people can sell again at higher levels, but overall, I do not think this is going to change the trend for these stocks," he  said.

"Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is going to move up 50-100 percent. It is like ICICI Prudential. So for the day, possibly it will close at the highs of the day, but definitely, this is the start of something and chances are, even on a holding basis, you could make a lot of money from even these levels."

"Bharti Infratel is different and possibly the best day to buy, it was July 3 when it broke out. But it is clearly in a mark-up phase and possibly even today, can be bought into but it is a momentum type stock and it should be bought by traders. A stop loss of around Rs 400 can be maintained. You will probably get maybe Rs 450-455 soon," he added.

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Bharti Infratel #Biocon #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Housing and Urban Development Corporation #ICICI Prudential #Sintex Industries #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.