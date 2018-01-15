Buy Shemaroo Entertainment; target of Rs 612: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's research report on Shemaroo Entertainment

Shemaroo reported mix set of numbers QoQ with decline in Inventory , sustained high growth in new media but decline in margin .Net sales came in at Rs 134.4cr in Q2FY18 vs. Rs 103.6 cr in Q1FY18 up by 29.7% % QoQ. Growth was supported by both growth in the new media business (grew by 42.8% QoQ) & Traditional media business (grew by 12.2% QoQ). Even with growth in sales, margins dipped. Gross margins dipped by 826.5 bps QoQ &Ebitda margins depressed by 536.5 bps QoQ to 26.9% in Q2FY18 vs. 32.2% in Q1FY18. Decline in margins was mainly due to higher content cost and slow rampup in services that were rolled out which led to higher cost. YoY Revenue grew by 18.3% but Ebitda Margin declined by 111 bps. Decline in Ebitda margins led to decline in PAT margins to the company. PAT margins depressed by around 144 bps QoQ. At the end of H1FY18 though inventory increased to Rs 561.7cr vs Rs 500.4 cr at the end of FY17 however, management has indicated that the investment cycle is over and company is likely to see similar inventory at the end of FY18 as compared to FY17.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy on Shemaroo with a target price of Rs 612 , based on 1 8 x FY19 E EPS imp lying 44 % return.

