Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 05, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy SBI, Titan, EID Parry; sell Kaveri Seed, Tata Motors: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one can buy State Bank of India, Titan Company and EID Parry and sell Kaveri Seed Company and Tata Motors.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy on State Bank of India (SBI) which I had been recommending earlier but I think even afresh could be bought. I think the chart keeps on getting strength. So, now I would buy with a stop at Rs 293 and look for target of Rs 315."

"In Titan Company, a good short-term intraday setup is there. So that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 484 and target of around Rs 512-515 can be looked on the upside," he said.

"I also have a buy on EID Parry which had a good price and volume breakout. So, I would buy with a stop loss at Rs 308 and look for target of Rs 340."

"Couple of sell calls, the first is a sell on Kaveri Seed Company. There is some bearish candlestick pattern formation over there suggesting more profit booking. So, sell with a stop loss at Rs 563 and look for target of around Rs 532," he added.

"Tata Motors somehow looks like it might break into a fresh low. So, sell with a stop loss of Rs 444 and look for first target of Rs 420."

