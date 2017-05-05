Buy SBI, Titan, EID Parry; sell Kaveri Seed, Tata Motors: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy on State Bank of India (SBI) which I had been recommending earlier but I think even afresh could be bought. I think the chart keeps on getting strength. So, now I would buy with a stop at Rs 293 and look for target of Rs 315."

"In Titan Company, a good short-term intraday setup is there. So that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 484 and target of around Rs 512-515 can be looked on the upside," he said.

"I also have a buy on EID Parry which had a good price and volume breakout. So, I would buy with a stop loss at Rs 308 and look for target of Rs 340."

"Couple of sell calls, the first is a sell on Kaveri Seed Company. There is some bearish candlestick pattern formation over there suggesting more profit booking. So, sell with a stop loss at Rs 563 and look for target of around Rs 532," he added.