Buy SBI, IndusInd Bank, Colgate Palmolive: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "State Bank of India (SBI) had a mild three day correction. It is coming out of that correction. It is an outperformer among the PSU banks and that outperformance should continue. So, buy SBI."

"The second is also a buying idea in IndusInd Bank. If you see the charts, it is making lifetime new highs again after a decent 20-day consolidation. That is always a good reason to go and buy a stock which is so outstanding in performance. So, IndusInd Bank is the second trade. Both trades can be carried forward for tomorrow if they close in your favour," he added.