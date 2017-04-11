App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 11, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy SBI, IndusInd Bank, Colgate Palmolive: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Colgate Palmolive.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "State Bank of India (SBI) had a mild three day correction. It is coming out of that correction. It is an outperformer among the PSU banks and that outperformance should continue. So, buy SBI."

"The second is also a buying idea in IndusInd Bank. If you see the charts, it is making lifetime new highs again after a decent 20-day consolidation. That is always a good reason to go and buy a stock which is so outstanding in performance. So, IndusInd Bank is the second trade. Both trades can be carried forward for tomorrow if they close in your favour," he added.

"The third is also a buying idea, Colgate Palmolive. Colgate is part of the FMCG group which is giving the sense of significant rally in the coming weeks and months. So, apart from being a day trade or a short-term trade, you could consider Colgate as a position trading or an investing idea for the next few months."

