Buy SBI, BoB, IndusInd Bank; bullish on Karur Vysya Bank: Sanjiv Bhasin

Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "In Bank Nifty, we have advocated strong profit booking. Yes, we will analyse the numbers and we continue to be bullish on three-four larger banks. So, State Bank of India would be our top pick over there followed by Bank of Baroda. We are very bullish Karur Vysya Bank and we would add IndusInd Bank to give us flavour on the private side."



"However, we will be giving more ascent on what the net interest margins are and what the road ahead seems because credit has not expanded the way we want and best of bond yields may already being priced in to the treasury profit," he said.