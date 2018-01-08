Buy RIL, Wockhardt, Tata Global, NIIT Tech, Yes Bank, DHFL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Short selling is intraday; we do not want to carry any positions forward. Bharti Infratel is a short sell just for the intraday traders. The others are all buying opportunities. This market is giving us that and we should take these opportunities."

"Wockhardt is a buy again. The stock has had a sensational rally. A small consolidation probably tells us that the rally will resume on the upside."

"Much more interesting is Tata Global Beverage where we have that classical pattern - rally, consolidation, breakout, and resumption of rally. We are just on the verge of that resumption of rally."

"Reliance Industries which has been in a narrow range, should break on the upside. We are anticipating that breakout and buying Reliance."

"NIIT Technologies has already broken out of a long consolidation on Friday and that should continue. Four buy ideas, and primarily focus on the long side today," he said.

"Yes Bank was a buy and even after this big move, it remains a buying opportunity. So is Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). DHFL can be bought today because it is on the verge of a breakout, but not all NBFCs are buying ideas. For example, LIC Housing is not," he added.

"Bajaj Finserv and Hexaware Tech are both buying opportunities for the day."

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd