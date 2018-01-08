Buy RIL, Wockhardt, Tata Global, NIIT Tech, Yes Bank, DHFL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Wockhardt, Tata Global, NIIT Tech, Yes Bank and DHFL and can sell Bharti Infratel.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Short selling is intraday; we do not want to carry any positions forward. Bharti Infratel is a short sell just for the intraday traders. The others are all buying opportunities. This market is giving us that and we should take these opportunities."
"Wockhardt is a buy again. The stock has had a sensational rally. A small consolidation probably tells us that the rally will resume on the upside."
"Much more interesting is Tata Global Beverage where we have that classical pattern - rally, consolidation, breakout, and resumption of rally. We are just on the verge of that resumption of rally."
"Reliance Industries which has been in a narrow range, should break on the upside. We are anticipating that breakout and buying Reliance."
"NIIT Technologies has already broken out of a long consolidation on Friday and that should continue. Four buy ideas, and primarily focus on the long side today," he said.
"Yes Bank was a buy and even after this big move, it remains a buying opportunity. So is Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). DHFL can be bought today because it is on the verge of a breakout, but not all NBFCs are buying ideas. For example, LIC Housing is not," he added.
"Bajaj Finserv and Hexaware Tech are both buying opportunities for the day."Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd