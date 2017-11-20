App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 20, 2017 10:38 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Reliance Industries, Indo Count Industries, Ajanta Pharma, RBL Bank; sell Tata Motors: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Reliance Industries, Indo Count Industries, Ajanta Pharma and RBL Bank and can sell Tata Motors.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Indo Count Industries has completed its bear market, it has built a very attractive base and is now breaking out. Apart from the fact that it is a swing trading buy, you could also hold positions in it for a few weeks. This is a time when we want to build positions in anticipation of a two month rally."

"Ajanta Pharma has come in my buy list earlier. It is building a very attractive base. On Friday, that base breakout eventually took place. So, there is another opportunity to buy this stock. Much higher levels should be coming."

"Reliance Industries, the old favourite, is coming after a big decline and what may be a V-shaped rally. That is a buy."

"RBL Bank is not in the F&O segment, so, you have to actually pay cash to buy it. A lot of IPOs go up and then go into a huddle for month’s altogether. That is exactly what RBL Bank is doing. It is going into a trading range and that range should eventually break on the upside and be a very attractive trade. However, that is not F&O."

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst|s2analytics.com

"Just to balance it out, Tata Motors is a short sell. There is nothing in that chart, we probably sell it anyway," he added.

"Biocon is a buy and it has been in my list repeatedly even after it gaps up and opens higher. Once it is stabilises, it is a buying opportunity for investor, for position traders; don’t miss it."

"NBFCs are not my favourite stocks still, but I have talked about RBL Bank. Even ICICI Prudential which is bottoming out, is a better opportunity here for me."

"Coal India, inspite of the early morning weakness, there is a buying opportunity there."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.