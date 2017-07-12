App
Jul 12, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises; Mahanagar Gas may hit Rs 1150: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises and feels that Mahanagar Gas may test Rs 1150.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Escorts was a breakout yesterday, but came off because of the market. That is one that you can look at for the day. Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,500 and target of Rs 1,545. Adani Enterprises is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 134 and target of Rs 146."

"ICICI Prudential is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 487 and target of Rs 515," he added.

"Gas stocks - yesterday IGL moved up, today it is Mahanagar Gas. These stocks are basically in a bull market. Possibly next target on MGL is closer to Rs 1,100-1,150."

"Sintex Industries is a small stock, but easily Rs 34-35 is possible. Generally speaking all of these PSUs, BEML, BEL, etc. have been moving up. So, above Rs 104, I think levels of Rs 125-130 over a period of time look possible in PTC India. However, today I think you will get more traction on the downside."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Adani Enterprises #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #BEL #BEML #ICICI Prudential #IGL #Mahanagar Gas #PTC India #Reliance Industries #Sintex Industries #Stocks Views

