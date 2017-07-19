App
Jul 19, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy RCF, Sintex Industries; sell Escorts, IRB Infra, VIP Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and Sintex Industries and advises selling Escorts, IRB Infrastructure and VIP Industries.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "We have both buys and sells. Since I have five, obviously one side will have more candidates. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is a buy with a stop of Rs 75 and target of Rs 83. Escorts is a sell with a stop of Rs 665 and target of Rs 640."

"IRB Infrastructure is a sell with a stop of Rs 219 and target of Rs 204. VIP Industries is a sell with a stop of Rs 182 and target of Rs 170. Sintex Industries is a buy with a stop of Rs 32 and target of Rs 37," he said.

