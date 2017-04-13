Buy PVR, Indiabulls Real Estate; sell Infosys: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "PVR is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,530 and target of Rs 1,580. Infosys is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 954 and target of Rs 925."
"Indiabull Real Estate is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 100 and target of Rs 108.""Metals are going through a correction unlike the IT stocks; not a buy today but at lower levels you would look to buy into Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel etc. Metals are going through a correction and at lower levels you would try to buy into these stocks maybe not today but we would like the correction to end and that will end once global markets are able to turn around," he added.