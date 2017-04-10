App
Apr 07, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy PVR, DCB Bank, JM Financial; M&M Financial﻿ may hit Rs 380: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying PVR, DCB Bank and JM Financial while he feels that M&M Financial﻿ may test Rs 380.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "PVR is the first call, it had a huge day, day before; yesterday?s small pause and today again re-starts its move. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,520 and target of Rs 1,575. DCB Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 167 and target of Rs 180. JM Financial is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 90 and target of Rs 98."

"Idea Cellular is still neither here nor there. But M&M Financial looks like it is now beginning to outperform and possibly we will see levels closer to Rs 375-380. The stock of the morning is Avenue Supermart. anybody who has not entered is going to regret," he added.

