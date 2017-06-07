App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 07, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors and Reliance Industries.

Buy Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Punjab National Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 148, target of  Rs 162 and Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 29,400, target of Rs 30,000."

"Reliance Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target of Rs 1,365," he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Eicher Motors #Punjab National Bank #Reliance Industries #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.