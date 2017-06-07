Buy Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors and Reliance Industries.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Punjab National Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 148, target of Rs 162 and Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 29,400, target of Rs 30,000."

"Reliance Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target of Rs 1,365," he added.