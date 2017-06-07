Jun 07, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Punjab National Bank, Eicher Motors and Reliance Industries.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Punjab National Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 148, target of Rs 162 and Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 29,400, target of Rs 30,000."
"Reliance Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target of Rs 1,365," he added.Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd