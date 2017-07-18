Buy Punjab National Bank, Ceat, ICICI Prudential: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 153 and target of Rs 166. Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,900 and target of Rs 1,965. ICICI Prudential has restarted its uptrend, so it's a buy with a stop loss of Rs 478 and target of Rs 500."

KRBL is completing its correction and once it get past Rs 455-460 then we can have a serious move towards Rs 530-550," he added.