you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 03, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Power Grid, NMDC, Dalmia Cement: Yogesh Mehta

Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal suggests buying Power Grid, NMDC and Dalmia Cement.

Yogesh Mehta
Yogesh Mehta
VP-Equity Advisory | Motilal Oswal

Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "We are recommending Power Grid which again today is at a fresh lifetime high with a stop loss of Rs 206 and target of Rs 225."

"The other one is on a conservative note, we are looking at suggesting to buy NMDC. Currently it is quoting at Rs 129-129.50 in futures and considering Rs 125 which is a multiple support, previous support of the same level at around Rs 125-125.50 levels, keeping that as a stop loss, one can look at target of Rs 138," he said.

"Third one again is also a buy, Dalmia Cement. Recently the stock has crossed its previous high of Rs 2,095 level and then sustained and consolidated after making high of 2,193. So, today it is Rs 2,200-2,205 in future segment. Keeping a stop loss of Rs 2,150 in future segment we can look at a target price of Rs 2,300 from here."

tags #Dalmia Cement #NMDC #Power Grid #Stocks Views #Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal

