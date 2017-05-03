Buy Power Grid, NMDC, Dalmia Cement: Yogesh Mehta

Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "We are recommending Power Grid which again today is at a fresh lifetime high with a stop loss of Rs 206 and target of Rs 225."

"The other one is on a conservative note, we are looking at suggesting to buy NMDC. Currently it is quoting at Rs 129-129.50 in futures and considering Rs 125 which is a multiple support, previous support of the same level at around Rs 125-125.50 levels, keeping that as a stop loss, one can look at target of Rs 138," he said.