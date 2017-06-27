App
Jun 27, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 980: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated Jun 08, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on PI Industries

PI is in final stage of duediligence to acquire a Pharma CSM asset in intermediates segment. The asset is not regulated by USFDA and has higher margin than CSM-Agchem.


Outlook


PI’s CSM businessto benefit from (a) order book at USD 1 bn, ~4.5x FY17 CSM revenue, (b) recovery in global agrichem market from H2FY18, and (c) success in CSM-pharma.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

