Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 980: Axis Direct

PI is in final stage of duediligence to acquire a Pharma CSM asset in intermediates segment. The asset is not regulated by USFDA and has higher margin than CSM-Agchem.

Outlook

PI’s CSM businessto benefit from (a) order book at USD 1 bn, ~4.5x FY17 CSM revenue, (b) recovery in global agrichem market from H2FY18, and (c) success in CSM-pharma.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.