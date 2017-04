Buy Petronet LNG, Dewan Housing Finance: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "We have seen oil & gas sector outperforming after a pause for a while and we saw all OMCs participating into it. Petronet LNG and GAIL India started moving up. So my sense is that oil & gas will still outperform in near-term. So in that space, what we like is Petronet LNG , which is quoting at Rs 410 with a stop loss of Rs 402 and a target of Rs 430. I would go long in futures."

"Secondly, housing finance in last month was a star. This month also I feel lot of housing finance companies are showing a lot of strength. In that space, Dewan Housing Finance is my pick. So I would buy 390 Call of Dewan Housing, trading at around Rs 8.5 or so. Keep a stop loss of Rs 5 and target of Rs 20," he added.