you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 21, 2017 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NTPC; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on NTPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

JM Financial's research report on NTPC


NTPC’s 2Q18 adjusted net profit stood at INR 29bn (+15% YoY) due to a) reversal of FY17 sales in Barh II (INR 4bn) due to regulatory disputes and b) wage provsioning of INR 2bn whih is yet to be approved by CERC. NTPC added 2.62GW of commecial capacity, however this is yet to reflect in earnings growth as they came in at the fag end of the quarter. Core RoEs (on regulated equity) came in at 22% on adjusted profits. We expect NTPC to add 4-5GW annually in FY18 and FY19 based on CEA timelines of plant execution. Thus NTPC is set to add c40% of its existing base and almost double its regulated equity base in next 2-3years.


Outlook
With NTPC delivering 19%-20% core RoE despite coal accounting impact, we remain confident of 12% earnings CAGR in FY18-20e (assuming 18% core RoE from FY20). With inexpensive valuations of 1.1x FY20 BV, we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR 225.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

