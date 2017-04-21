App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy NTPC; sell Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC: ﻿Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying NTPC and sell Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and ITC.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "NTPC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 162, target of Rs 174. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 625. ITC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 281, target of Rs 267."

"Reliance Industries consolidated sideways and now is again showing a fresh breakout. If numbers are positive, etc. Reliance has the ability to move to Rs 1,550-1,600. That is where this market is likely to remain range-bound. So, you could have Reliance and IT probably providing some support and banks going on the downside. So, Reliance still looks very positive."

"Real estate index is up 3 percent, so there is some serious buying happening in DLF, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), etc."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

