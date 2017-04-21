Buy Neuland Lab; GATI can climb to Rs 142: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "GATI looks okay, can climb to levels closer to Rs 142, keep stop loss below Rs 135. In Mindtree, looks like a good base formation out here, the stock can climb to levels closer to Rs 470, keep stop loss below Rs 445."

Neuland Lab is a good buying opportunity because the way it has opened and the way it is covered up, looks like it can climb to levels closer to Rs 1,600 soon. Stop loss below Rs 1,350 would be deep but if someone wants to have a tight stop, it could be Rs 1,410," he said.