Buy NBCC, Muthoot Finance, Shree Cements, BPCL; sell Dr Reddy's Labs: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "NBCC is part of infrastructure, construction group which does seem to be doing well and it is just beginning what I hope would be a bull market. So NBCC is a buying opportunity."

"Muthoot Finance has been little laidback while the other finance companies were flying. Here a trading range is developing and presumably it could easily break on the upside - that is a buy," he said.

"I have a buy call on Shree Cements. It is an outperformer while the other two cement companies have stalled. There is sense that Shree Cements could continue to go higher. It did touched higher levels yesterday, retreated back but perhaps it could continue."

"Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is also a buy. The story is quite valid. It came down to a small support level. There should be a bounce again. If not anything, you can trade for a bounce towards earlier highs."