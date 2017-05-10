App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy NBCC, Muthoot Finance, Shree Cements, BPCL; sell Dr Reddy's Labs: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying NBCC, Muthoot Finance, Shree Cements and Bharat Petroleum Corporation and advises selling Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "NBCC is part of infrastructure, construction group which does seem to be doing well and it is just beginning what I hope would be a bull market. So NBCC is a buying opportunity."

"Muthoot Finance has been little laidback while the other finance companies were flying. Here a trading range is developing and presumably it could easily break on the upside - that is a buy," he said.

"I have a buy call on Shree Cements. It is an outperformer while the other two cement companies have stalled. There is sense that Shree Cements could continue to go higher. It did touched higher levels yesterday, retreated back but perhaps it could continue."

"Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is also a buy. The story is quite valid. It came down to a small support level. There should be a bounce again. If not anything, you can trade for a bounce towards earlier highs."

"There is one short sell in Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Pharmaceutical stocks are still going down. It is an easy sell," he said.

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Muthoot Finance #NBCC #Shree Cements #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.