Buy NBCC, MOIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "On Avenue Supermart , the problem there is probably there is no supply and why does that happen because now everybody is winning. Even if you bought on the day of the listing, you are still making money. So, chances are this will become a four figure stock fairly soon. So, people who are in should not get out. The early post-listing up and down is now over. Whoever wanted to get out is out now and chances are that just because the supply is missing, you will see the stock move up very sharply."

NBCC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 172, target of Rs 186.

MOIL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 350.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 655, target of Rs 680," he said.

"Pharmaceutical space is in a bear market and both pharmaceuticals and IT tend to do well when domestic economy is not doing well. So, it is not their time. So, we can just leave it at that. Everything need not participate. This bull market is about non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and local stocks. Chances are pharmaceuticals and IT need time to sort out their problems. Once that is done, only then you will get a sustained uptrend."