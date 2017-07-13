App
Jul 13, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Muthoot Finance, Bharti Infratel: Hemant Thukral

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money suggests buying Muthoot Finance and Bharti Infratel.

Hemant Thukral
Hemant Thukral
National Head- Derivative Desk | Aditya Birla Money

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, "We are looking at two stocks. One is from the NBFC space. NBFC continues to add open interest across the board but yesterday we watched Muthoot Finance very closely and 4 percent open interest being added up and the stock has moved up with increase in cash volumes also. Interesting that it has managed to cross Rs 460 which was acting as a point of resistance for it, so, it becomes a good buy from here on. So we are looking at a very short term target of Rs 482 maybe in next two sessions and anybody who is going long should keep a stop loss of Rs 460."

"The second stock that we are recommending today is Bharti Infratel in the telecom space. That is another stock which has been consolidating and making higher lows and higher bottoms. Yesterday, it managed to close above the consolidation range, that means crossing Rs 420. So, we are keeping a stop loss of Rs 414 here and we are keeping a target of Rs 440. This stock also has added 6 percent open interest yesterday fresh on the long side. So, individual stocks, these two are looking good for next two trading sessions," he said.

